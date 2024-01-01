Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 988.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 987.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas opened at 980 and closed at 980.05 on the last day. The stock had a high of 995 and a low of 968.1. The market capitalization of the company is 108,732.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3,998.35 and 521.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 73,686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹987.65, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹988.65

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is 987.65, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.1% from its previous value, resulting in a net decrease of 1. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

01 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.3%
3 Months46.8%
6 Months50.92%
YTD-73.25%
1 Year-73.95%
01 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹988.65, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹980.05

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is 988.65. There has been a 0.88% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.6.

01 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹980.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the total volume of shares traded for Adani Total Gas on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 73,686 shares. The closing price for the stock was 980.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.