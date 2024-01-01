Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas opened at ₹980 and closed at ₹980.05 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹995 and a low of ₹968.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹108,732.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3,998.35 and ₹521.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 73,686 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹987.65, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.1% from its previous value, resulting in a net decrease of ₹1. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.3%
|3 Months
|46.8%
|6 Months
|50.92%
|YTD
|-73.25%
|1 Year
|-73.95%
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹988.65. There has been a 0.88% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.6.
On the last day, the total volume of shares traded for Adani Total Gas on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 73,686 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹980.05.
