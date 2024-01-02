Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 988.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1001 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas (ATGL) opened at 997.95 and closed at 988.65. The stock reached a high of 1013 and a low of 982.85 during the day. The market capitalization of ATGL is 110,090.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3998.35, while the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for ATGL was 279,031 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹988.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a trading volume of 279,031 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 988.65.

