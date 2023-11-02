Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

Adani Total Gas opened at ₹570.1 and closed at ₹564.8, with a high of ₹570.65 and a low of ₹550.55. The company has a market capitalization of ₹60,660.03 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3,998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. On the BSE, a total of 84,255 shares were traded for Adani Total Gas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.