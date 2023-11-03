Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹559.5 and closed at ₹551.55. The stock reached a high of ₹567 and a low of ₹552.2. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is currently at ₹60,984.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35, while the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for Adani Total Gas was 30,232 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas stock reached a low of ₹555 and a high of ₹561.9 on the current day.
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹557.15 with a percent change of 0.48. This indicates a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a slight upward trend for Adani Total Gas stock.
Click here for Adani Total Gas Profit Loss
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹559.75. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.25, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.76%
|3 Months
|-13.99%
|6 Months
|-40.46%
|YTD
|-85.0%
|1 Year
|-84.77%
The current stock price of Adani Total Gas is ₹554.5. There has been a 0.53% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.95.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Total Gas was 30,232 shares, and the closing price was ₹551.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!