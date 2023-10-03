Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 03 Oct 2023, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 622.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 613.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 628.95 and closed at 622.5. The highest price reached during the day was 628.95, while the lowest price was 610. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 67,473.35 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 3,998.35 and a 52-week low of 610. The BSE volume for the day was 133,800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹622.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 133,800. The closing price for the stock was 622.5.

