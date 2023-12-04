Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2023, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 708.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 701.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at 718.75 and closed at 708.5. The stock reached a high of 723.65 and a low of 697.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 77,124.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3,998.35 and 521.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 169,730 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹708.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the total volume of Adani Total Gas BSE shares traded was 169,730 shares. The closing price for the shares was 708.5.

