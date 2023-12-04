Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹718.75 and closed at ₹708.5. The stock reached a high of ₹723.65 and a low of ₹697.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹77,124.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3,998.35 and ₹521.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 169,730 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST
