Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 2.32 %. The stock closed at 1099.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1124.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas opened at 1075.05 and closed at 1000.6 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1100.65 and a low of 1025.9. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 120,874.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3998.35 and 521.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,293,466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1124.5, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹1099.05

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 1124.5, with a percent change of 2.32% and a net change of 25.45. This indicates that the stock has had a positive movement, increasing in value by 2.32% or 25.45.

04 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.03%
3 Months64.54%
6 Months69.15%
YTD11.27%
1 Year-69.45%
04 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1140.1, up 3.74% from yesterday's ₹1099.05

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 1140.1 with a percent change of 3.74 and a net change of 41.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.74% and has gained 41.05 points compared to the previous trading session. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Adani Total Gas.

04 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1000.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas recorded a total volume of 1,293,466 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock stood at 1000.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.