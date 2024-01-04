Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stock Surges in Trading Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1075.05 and closed at ₹1000.6 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1100.65 and a low of ₹1025.9. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹120,874.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3998.35 and ₹521.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,293,466 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹1124.5, with a percent change of 2.32% and a net change of 25.45. This indicates that the stock has had a positive movement, increasing in value by 2.32% or ₹25.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.03%
|3 Months
|64.54%
|6 Months
|69.15%
|YTD
|11.27%
|1 Year
|-69.45%
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹1140.1 with a percent change of 3.74 and a net change of 41.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.74% and has gained 41.05 points compared to the previous trading session. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Adani Total Gas.
On the last day, Adani Total Gas recorded a total volume of 1,293,466 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock stood at ₹1000.6.
