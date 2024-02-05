Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Plummet Amid Market Volatility

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price for Adani Total Gas was ₹1009.75, and the closing price was ₹1004.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1014.25 and a low of ₹996.25. The market capitalization is ₹109,882.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2601.25, while the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 214,228 shares.
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹998.05 with a percent change of -0.11. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.05, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.37%
|3 Months
|61.28%
|6 Months
|53.81%
|YTD
|1.14%
|1 Year
|-41.49%
The current stock price of Adani Total Gas is ₹999.1, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -5.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas had a total trading volume of 214,228 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1004.5.
