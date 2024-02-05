Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Plummet Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 999.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 998.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price for Adani Total Gas was 1009.75, and the closing price was 1004.5. The stock reached a high of 1014.25 and a low of 996.25. The market capitalization is 109,882.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2601.25, while the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 214,228 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹998.05, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹999.1

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 998.05 with a percent change of -0.11. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.05, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.05.

05 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.37%
3 Months61.28%
6 Months53.81%
YTD1.14%
1 Year-41.49%
05 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹999.1, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1004.5

The current stock price of Adani Total Gas is 999.1, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -5.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1004.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas had a total trading volume of 214,228 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1004.5.

