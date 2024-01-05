Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Total Gas (ATGL) opened at ₹1147 and closed at ₹1099.05. The stock had a high of ₹1160 and a low of ₹1095.6. The market capitalization of ATGL is ₹122,722.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 410,768 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.