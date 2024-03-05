Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 1040.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1025.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1045.25 and closed at ₹1040.25 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹1047.05 and the low was ₹1019.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹112807.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1259.9 and ₹521.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 210,820 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 08:01:35 AM IST
