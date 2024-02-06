Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 999.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 989.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at 1001.1 and closed at 999.1. The stock had a high of 1004.95 and a low of 985.35. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 108,853.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2601.25, while the 52-week low is 521.95. There were 81,388 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹989.75, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹999.1

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is 989.75, with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -9.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.94% and the value has decreased by 9.35.

06 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹999.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Total Gas was 81,388 shares and the closing price was 999.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!