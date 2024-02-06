Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1001.1 and closed at ₹999.1. The stock had a high of ₹1004.95 and a low of ₹985.35. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹108,853.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2601.25, while the 52-week low is ₹521.95. There were 81,388 shares traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹989.75, with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -9.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.94% and the value has decreased by ₹9.35.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Total Gas was 81,388 shares and the closing price was ₹999.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!