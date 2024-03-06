Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stock Dips in Trading Today

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 1019.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1013.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1019.4 and closed at ₹1025.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1031.7 and a low of ₹1013.15. The market capitalization was ₹112,290.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1259.9 and the 52-week low was ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 49,343 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:45:40 AM IST
Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1013.85, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1019.6
Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at ₹1013.85 with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -5.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 09:39:55 AM IST
Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
0.12%
3 Months
9.3%
6 Months
61.06%
YTD
3.26%
1 Year
24.36%
06 Mar 2024, 09:01:38 AM IST
Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1021, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1025.7
Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at ₹1021, with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -4.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 08:04:54 AM IST
Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1025.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas on the BSE had a volume of 49343 shares with a closing price of ₹1025.7.
