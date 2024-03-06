Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stock Dips in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 1019.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1013.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today
Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas opened at 1019.4 and closed at 1025.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1031.7 and a low of 1013.15. The market capitalization was 112,290.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1259.9 and the 52-week low was 521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 49,343 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:45:40 AM IST

Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1013.85, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1019.6

Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at 1013.85 with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -5.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:39:55 AM IST

Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.12%
3 Months9.3%
6 Months61.06%
YTD3.26%
1 Year24.36%
06 Mar 2024, 09:01:38 AM IST

Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1021, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1025.7

Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at 1021, with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -4.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:04:54 AM IST

Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1025.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas on the BSE had a volume of 49343 shares with a closing price of 1025.7.

