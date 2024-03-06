Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stock Dips in Trading Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1019.4 and closed at ₹1025.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1031.7 and a low of ₹1013.15. The market capitalization was ₹112,290.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1259.9 and the 52-week low was ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 49,343 shares traded.
Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at ₹1013.85 with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -5.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.12%
|3 Months
|9.3%
|6 Months
|61.06%
|YTD
|3.26%
|1 Year
|24.36%
On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas on the BSE had a volume of 49343 shares with a closing price of ₹1025.7.
