Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 611 per share. The stock is currently trading at 602.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at 615.05 and closed at 611. The highest price reached during the day was 617, while the lowest price was 601.2. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is currently at 66,307.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35, and the 52-week low is 605. The BSE volume for Adani Total Gas was 103,918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at 602.9, with a percent change of -1.33% and a net change of -8.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value.

06 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹611 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 103,918. The closing price for the stock was 611.

