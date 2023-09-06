Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:30 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 633.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 637.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 637 and closed at 633.6. The stock had a high of 637.55 and a low of 632.75 for the day. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 69,837.94 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3,998.35 and the 52-week low is 620.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,189 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 11:30 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India124.751.31.05127.183.082024.37
Adani Total Gas637.64.00.633998.35620.1570123.89
Indraprastha Gas468.59.32.03515.55364.532795.04
Gujarat Gas Company463.06.351.39539.0439.031872.46
Gujarat State Petronet280.553.251.17310.6215.0515828.95
06 Sep 2023, 11:06 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹637.15, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹633.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is 637.15, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 3.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.56% and has gained 3.55 points.

Click here for Adani Total Gas Profit Loss

06 Sep 2023, 11:05 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Total Gas stock is 632.75, while the high price is 637.6.

06 Sep 2023, 10:40 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹636.5, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹633.6

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 636.5 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 2.9. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.46% and has seen a net increase of 2.9 points.

06 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹633.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Adani Total Gas BSE shares traded was 14,189 shares, with a closing price of 633.6.

