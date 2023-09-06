Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹637 and closed at ₹633.6. The stock had a high of ₹637.55 and a low of ₹632.75 for the day. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹69,837.94 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3,998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹620.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,189 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.