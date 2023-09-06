Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹637 and closed at ₹633.6. The stock had a high of ₹637.55 and a low of ₹632.75 for the day. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹69,837.94 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3,998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹620.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,189 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|124.75
|1.3
|1.05
|127.1
|83.0
|82024.37
|Adani Total Gas
|637.6
|4.0
|0.63
|3998.35
|620.15
|70123.89
|Indraprastha Gas
|468.5
|9.3
|2.03
|515.55
|364.5
|32795.04
|Gujarat Gas Company
|463.0
|6.35
|1.39
|539.0
|439.0
|31872.46
|Gujarat State Petronet
|280.55
|3.25
|1.17
|310.6
|215.05
|15828.95
Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is ₹637.15, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 3.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.56% and has gained 3.55 points.
Click here for Adani Total Gas Profit Loss
The current day's low price for Adani Total Gas stock is ₹632.75, while the high price is ₹637.6.
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹636.5 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 2.9. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.46% and has seen a net increase of 2.9 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|125.0
|1.55
|1.26
|127.1
|83.0
|82188.75
|Adani Total Gas
|635.95
|2.35
|0.37
|3998.35
|620.15
|69942.42
|Indraprastha Gas
|468.6
|9.4
|2.05
|515.55
|364.5
|32802.04
|Gujarat Gas Company
|465.3
|8.65
|1.89
|539.0
|439.0
|32030.79
|Gujarat State Petronet
|284.3
|7.0
|2.52
|310.6
|215.05
|16040.53
On the last day, the volume of Adani Total Gas BSE shares traded was 14,189 shares, with a closing price of ₹633.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!