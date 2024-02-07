Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 989.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 994.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 1000.15 and closed at 989.75. The stock reached a high of 1017.9 and a low of 987.05. The market capitalization of the company is 109,359.62 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 1544.7 and 521.95 respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Adani Total Gas was 242,022 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹994.35, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹989.75

The current stock price of Adani Total Gas is 994.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.6.

07 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹989.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the total volume of Adani Total Gas shares traded on the BSE was 242,022 shares. The closing price of the shares was 989.75.

