Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Soars in Positive Trading Session

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1000.15 and closed at ₹989.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1017.9 and a low of ₹987.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹109,359.62 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹1544.7 and ₹521.95 respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Adani Total Gas was 242,022 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Adani Total Gas is ₹994.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.6.
On the last day, the total volume of Adani Total Gas shares traded on the BSE was 242,022 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹989.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!