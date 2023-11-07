Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 07 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 553.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 551.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 559.95 and closed at 553.3. The highest price reached during the day was 559.95, while the lowest price was 549.15. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 60,605.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35, and the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 59,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹553.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a trading volume of 59,708 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 553.3.

