Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Soars with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:40 AM IST Trade
Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 542.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 542.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

The last day of trading for Adani Total Gas saw an open price of 551.15 and a close price of 551.05. The stock reached a high of 553 and a low of 540.45. The market capitalization of the company is 59,686.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35 and the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 70,256 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India125.30.250.2132.4587.982386.0
Adani Total Gas543.20.50.093998.35521.9559741.68
Gujarat Gas Company418.550.80.19539.0397.228812.57
Indraprastha Gas394.6-5.65-1.41515.55375.827622.03
Gujarat State Petronet276.75-2.6-0.93310.6225.315614.55
08 Nov 2023, 10:28 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹542.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹542.7

Based on the current data of Adani Total Gas stock, the price is 542.7 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0. This means that the stock price has not changed since the previous trading session.

08 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Adani Total Gas stock is as follows: Today's low price is 541.1 and today's high price is 546.

08 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹544.1, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹542.7

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is 544.1, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

08 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.83%
3 Months-15.65%
6 Months-35.78%
YTD-85.3%
1 Year-85.72%
08 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹542.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹542.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is 542.7. There has been no percentage change or net change in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹551.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Adani Total Gas on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 70,256 shares. The closing price for the stock was 551.05.

