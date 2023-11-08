Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Soars with Positive Trading Day

The last day of trading for Adani Total Gas saw an open price of ₹551.15 and a close price of ₹551.05. The stock reached a high of ₹553 and a low of ₹540.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹59,686.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 70,256 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|125.3
|0.25
|0.2
|132.45
|87.9
|82386.0
|Adani Total Gas
|543.2
|0.5
|0.09
|3998.35
|521.95
|59741.68
|Gujarat Gas Company
|418.55
|0.8
|0.19
|539.0
|397.2
|28812.57
|Indraprastha Gas
|394.6
|-5.65
|-1.41
|515.55
|375.8
|27622.03
|Gujarat State Petronet
|276.75
|-2.6
|-0.93
|310.6
|225.3
|15614.55
Based on the current data of Adani Total Gas stock, the price is ₹542.7 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0.
The current day's high and low data for Adani Total Gas stock is as follows: Today's low price is ₹541.1 and today's high price is ₹546.
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹544.1, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.83%
|3 Months
|-15.65%
|6 Months
|-35.78%
|YTD
|-85.3%
|1 Year
|-85.72%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is ₹542.7.
On the last day, the trading volume for Adani Total Gas on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 70,256 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹551.05.
