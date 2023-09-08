Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 646.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 651.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at 650.05 and closed at 644.7. The stock reached a high of 655 and a low of 645. The market capitalization of the company is 71,135.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35 and the 52-week low is 620.15. The stock had a BSE volume of 122,281 shares on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹651.5, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹646.8

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 651.5. There has been a 0.73% percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Adani Total Gas Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹650.95, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹646.8

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 650.95. There has been a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

08 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.74%
3 Months-8.56%
6 Months-28.48%
YTD-82.48%
1 Year-82.33%
08 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹646.8, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹644.7

The current price of Adani Total Gas stock is 646.8 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

08 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹644.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a trading volume of 122,281 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 644.7.

