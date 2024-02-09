Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 1039.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1025 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 1059 and closed at 1039.45. The high for the day was 1065 and the low was 1016.45. The market capitalization is 112,730.53 crore. The 52-week high is 1544.7 and the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 89,388 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Adani Total Gas was 89,388 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1039.45.

