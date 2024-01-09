Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Surge in Trading

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1094.1 and closed at ₹1090.35. The stock had a high of ₹1095 and a low of ₹1062.5. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹117,459.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 110,826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.