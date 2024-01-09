Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Surge in Trading

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1094.1 and closed at ₹1090.35. The stock had a high of ₹1095 and a low of ₹1062.5. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹117,459.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 110,826 shares.
Adani Total Gas stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1069. There has been a slight increase in the stock's price, with a percent change of 0.12. The net change in the stock's price is 1.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.72%
|3 Months
|66.15%
|6 Months
|67.04%
|YTD
|8.13%
|1 Year
|-69.95%
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹1068 with a percent change of -2.05 and a net change of -22.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a 2.05% decrease in value, resulting in a net decrease of ₹22.35.
On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas witnessed a total trading volume of 110,826 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹1,090.35.
