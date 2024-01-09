Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Surge in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 1067.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1069 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 1094.1 and closed at 1090.35. The stock had a high of 1095 and a low of 1062.5. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 117,459.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3998.35 and the 52-week low is 521.95. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 110,826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1069, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1067.75

Adani Total Gas stock is currently trading at a price of 1069. There has been a slight increase in the stock's price, with a percent change of 0.12. The net change in the stock's price is 1.25.

09 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.72%
3 Months66.15%
6 Months67.04%
YTD8.13%
1 Year-69.95%
09 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1068, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹1090.35

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 1068 with a percent change of -2.05 and a net change of -22.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a 2.05% decrease in value, resulting in a net decrease of 22.35.

09 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1090.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas witnessed a total trading volume of 110,826 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 1,090.35.

