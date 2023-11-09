Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas soars in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 542.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 542.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day, the opening and closing price of Adani Total Gas was 542.7. The stock reached a high of 546 and a low of 541. The market capitalization stood at 59,714.19 crore. The 52-week high and low were 3,998.35 and 521.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 72,756 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹542.95, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹542.7

The current stock price of Adani Total Gas is 542.95, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

09 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹542.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Adani Total Gas on the BSE was 72,756 shares. The closing price for the stock was 542.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.