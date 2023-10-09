Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 604.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 596.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 605.75 and closed at 602.9. The highest price reached during the day was 609.5, while the lowest was 604. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 66,500.02 crore. The 52-week high and low are 3,998.35 and 601.2, respectively. A total of 60,133 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹596.05, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹604.65

Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at 596.05. It has seen a percent change of -1.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.6, suggesting a decline of 8.6 in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹593.05, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹604.65

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that its price is 593.05 with a percent change of -1.92. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.92% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -11.6, indicating a decrease of 11.6 from the previous closing price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹602.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Total Gas was 60,133 shares. The closing price for the stock was 602.9.

