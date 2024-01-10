Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 1067.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1066.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas opened at 1069.8 and closed at 1067.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1099.9, while the lowest price was 1064. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 117289.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3998.35 and 521.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 109351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1067.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas had a BSE volume of 109,351 shares, with a closing price of 1,067.75.

