Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹543.05 and closed at ₹542.95. The stock had a high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹534. The market capitalization of the company is ₹58,839.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 109,143 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.