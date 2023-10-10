Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -2.32 %. The stock closed at 604.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 590.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 600 and closed at 604.65. The stock had a high of 600.1 and a low of 588. The market capitalization of the company is 64,960.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35 and the 52-week low is 601.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 149,542 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹604.65 on last trading day

On the last day of Adani Total Gas trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 149,542. The closing price for the day was 604.65.

