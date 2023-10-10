Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹600 and closed at ₹604.65. The stock had a high of ₹600.1 and a low of ₹588. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64,960.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹601.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 149,542 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹604.65 on last trading day
On the last day of Adani Total Gas trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 149,542. The closing price for the day was ₹604.65.