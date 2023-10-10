Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹600 and closed at ₹604.65. The stock had a high of ₹600.1 and a low of ₹588. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64,960.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹601.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 149,542 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.