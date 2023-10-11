Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Sees Upward Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 610.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 616 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 587.05 and closed at 590.65. The stock reached a high of 625 and a low of 587.05. The market capitalization of the company is 67,165.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35, while the 52-week low is 588. The BSE volume for the day was 120,813 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹616, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹610.7

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is 616, with a percent change of 0.87. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.3, which means that the stock has increased by 5.3 points. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive change in price.

11 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹590.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas had a volume of 120,813 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 590.65.

