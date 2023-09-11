Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 646.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 644.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas opened at 651 and closed at 646.8 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 653.9, while the lowest was 643.2. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 70,910.26 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 3,998.35 and 620.15 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 36,100.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹646.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas had a volume of 36,100 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 646.8.

