Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Soars in Today's Trading

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1025.15 and closed at ₹1021.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1049 and a low of ₹1003.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹112,554.56 crores. The 52-week high for Adani Total Gas is ₹1544.7, while the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 89,888 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.45%
|3 Months
|72.03%
|6 Months
|57.73%
|YTD
|3.62%
|1 Year
|-22.53%
Adani Total Gas stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1033.6, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 10.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1%, with a net increase of 10.2 points.
On the last day, Adani Total Gas recorded a trading volume of 89,888 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1021.45.
