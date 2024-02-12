Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 1023.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1033.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at 1025.15 and closed at 1021.45. The stock reached a high of 1049 and a low of 1003.9. The market capitalization of the company is 112,554.56 crores. The 52-week high for Adani Total Gas is 1544.7, while the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 89,888 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.45%
3 Months72.03%
6 Months57.73%
YTD3.62%
1 Year-22.53%
12 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1033.6, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1023.4

Adani Total Gas stock is currently trading at a price of 1033.6, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 10.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1%, with a net increase of 10.2 points.

12 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1021.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas recorded a trading volume of 89,888 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1021.45.

