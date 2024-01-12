Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Records Positive Trading Performance Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 1061.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1066.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 1077 and closed at 1069.1. The highest price reached during the day was 1078.15, while the lowest price was 1058.1. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 116,783.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3998.35, and the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 208,733 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1066.8, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1061.85

The current price of Adani Total Gas stock is 1066.8 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 4.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.74%
3 Months61.39%
6 Months68.54%
YTD7.52%
1 Year-70.63%
12 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1061.85, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹1069.1

Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at 1061.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.68, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.25, further suggesting a decline in value.

12 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1069.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Total Gas was 208,733 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1069.1.

