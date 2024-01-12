Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Records Positive Trading Performance Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1077 and closed at ₹1069.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1078.15, while the lowest price was ₹1058.1. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹116,783.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3998.35, and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 208,733 shares.
The current price of Adani Total Gas stock is ₹1066.8 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 4.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.74%
|3 Months
|61.39%
|6 Months
|68.54%
|YTD
|7.52%
|1 Year
|-70.63%
Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at ₹1061.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.68, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.25, further suggesting a decline in value.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Total Gas was 208,733 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1069.1.
