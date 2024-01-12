Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Records Positive Trading Performance Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1077 and closed at ₹1069.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1078.15, while the lowest price was ₹1058.1. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹116,783.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3998.35, and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 208,733 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.