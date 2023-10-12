Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 610.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 610.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 615 and closed at 610.7. The stock reached a high of 620 and a low of 606.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 67,187.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3,998.35 and 587.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 104,390 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹610.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Adani Total Gas was 104,390 shares. The closing price for the stock was 610.7.

