Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stocks tumble as market sentiment turns bearish

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1034.75 and closed at ₹1023.4. The stock had a high of ₹1061.25 and a low of ₹1014.55. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹112,813.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1544.7 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 122,044 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is ₹1001.4. There has been a percent change of -2.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -24.35, signifying a decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.66%
|3 Months
|72.82%
|6 Months
|61.3%
|YTD
|3.78%
|1 Year
|-18.33%
The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹1038, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 12.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.19% and the net change is a gain of 12.25.
On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a trading volume of 122,044 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹1023.4.
