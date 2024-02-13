Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stocks tumble as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -2.37 %. The stock closed at 1025.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1001.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 1034.75 and closed at 1023.4. The stock had a high of 1061.25 and a low of 1014.55. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 112,813.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1544.7 and the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 122,044 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1001.4, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹1025.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is 1001.4. There has been a percent change of -2.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -24.35, signifying a decline in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.66%
3 Months72.82%
6 Months61.3%
YTD3.78%
1 Year-18.33%
13 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1038, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹1025.75

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 1038, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 12.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.19% and the net change is a gain of 12.25.

13 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1023.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a trading volume of 122,044 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 1023.4.

