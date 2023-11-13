Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas sees gains in today's trading

2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 539.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 547.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 549.9 and closed at 539.5. The stock's high was 549.9, and the low was 545. The market cap of Adani Total Gas is 60,198.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35, and the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 25,154 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹547.35, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹539.5

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 547.35. There has been a percent change of 1.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.85, which means that the stock has gained 7.85 points. Overall, this suggests that Adani Total Gas stock has seen some positive movement in its price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹539.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 25,154. The closing price for the stock was 539.5.

