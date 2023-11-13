Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas sees gains in today's trading

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹549.9 and closed at ₹539.5. The stock's high was ₹549.9, and the low was ₹545. The market cap of Adani Total Gas is ₹60,198.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35, and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 25,154 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹547.35. There has been a percent change of 1.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.85, which means that the stock has gained 7.85 points. Overall, this suggests that Adani Total Gas stock has seen some positive movement in its price.
On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 25,154. The closing price for the stock was ₹539.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!