Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 609.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 608.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day, the open price of Adani Total Gas was 617.85, while the close price was 610.9. The stock reached a high of 617.85 and a low of 608.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 66,923.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35, and the 52-week low is 587.05. The BSE volume for the day was 15,611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹608.5, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹609.15

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price of the stock is 608.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.11. The net change in the stock price is -0.65.

13 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹610.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,611. The closing price for the day was 610.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.