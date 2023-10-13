Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Adani Total Gas was ₹617.85, while the close price was ₹610.9. The stock reached a high of ₹617.85 and a low of ₹608.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹66,923.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35, and the 52-week low is ₹587.05. The BSE volume for the day was 15,611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.