Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -2.48 %. The stock closed at 659.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 642.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at 668 and closed at 659.1. The stock had a high of 669 and a low of 640.45. The market capitalization of the company is 70,690.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35 and the 52-week low is 620.15. On the BSE, 145,935 shares of Adani Total Gas were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST

On the last day of Adani Total Gas trading on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 145,935. The closing price of the stock was 659.1.

