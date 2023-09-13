Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹668 and closed at ₹659.1. The stock had a high of ₹669 and a low of ₹640.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹70,690.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹620.15. On the BSE, 145,935 shares of Adani Total Gas were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.