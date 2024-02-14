Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1038 and closed at ₹1025.75. The high for the day was ₹1038 and the low was ₹985.65. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹110,778.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1259.9 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 271,198 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Adani Total Gas stock today was ₹981.7, while the high price reached ₹1022.95.
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹1002.95. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.3 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.29%
|3 Months
|68.74%
|6 Months
|58.56%
|YTD
|2.01%
|1 Year
|-15.5%
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹1007.25, with a percent change of -1.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.8% compared to the previous period. The net change is -18.5, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹18.5 in value. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Total Gas stock has experienced a decline in value recently.
On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a BSE volume of 271,198 shares and closed at a price of ₹1025.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!