Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Plummet as Investors Sell Off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -1 %. The stock closed at 642.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 636.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas (ATGL) opened at 637.2 and closed at 642.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 645 and a low of 632.25. The market capitalization of ATGL is 69,980.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3,998.35 and 620.15, respectively. The BSE volume for ATGL was 100,375 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹636.3, down -1% from yesterday's ₹642.75

Based on the given current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is 636.3. There has been a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.45, suggesting a decline in value.

14 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹642.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a trading volume of 100,375 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 642.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.