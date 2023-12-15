Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Soar with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 1051.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1054.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas opened at 1003.15 and closed at 1003.8 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1080 and a low of 1003.15. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 115,623.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3998.35, while the 52-week low is 521.95. The stock had a trading volume of 303,646 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1054.5, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1051.3

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is 1054.5, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change.

15 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.24%
3 Months56.86%
6 Months57.16%
YTD-71.52%
1 Year-70.11%
15 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1051.3, up 4.73% from yesterday's ₹1003.8

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 1051.3 with a percent change of 4.73 and a net change of 47.5. This means that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and a significant net gain. Investors who hold this stock would have seen a substantial increase in the value of their investment.

15 Dec 2023, 08:22 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1003.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a BSE volume of 303,646 shares. The closing price of the shares was 1003.8.

