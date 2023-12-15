Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Soar with Positive Trading

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1003.15 and closed at ₹1003.8 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1080 and a low of ₹1003.15. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹115,623.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3998.35, while the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The stock had a trading volume of 303,646 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹1054.5, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.24%
|3 Months
|56.86%
|6 Months
|57.16%
|YTD
|-71.52%
|1 Year
|-70.11%
The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹1051.3 with a percent change of 4.73 and a net change of 47.5. This means that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and a significant net gain. Investors who hold this stock would have seen a substantial increase in the value of their investment.
On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a BSE volume of 303,646 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹1003.8.
