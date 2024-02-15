Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Plunge in Trading Session

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas opened at ₹981.7 and closed at ₹1007.25, with a high of ₹1027 and a low of ₹981.7. The market capitalization is ₹111,020.33 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1259.9 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 75,617 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹1009.35 with a percent change of -0.01. This means that there has been a very small decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.1, indicating a decrease of 0.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Total Gas shares on the BSE was 75,617 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1,007.25.
