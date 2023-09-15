Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price of Adani Total Gas was ₹643, and the close price was ₹636.3. The stock reached a high of ₹647.3 and a low of ₹638. The market capitalization of the company is ₹70,690.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3,998.35, while the 52-week low was ₹620.15. The BSE volume for the day was 25,652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.