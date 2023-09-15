Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 636.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 642.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day, the open price of Adani Total Gas was 643, and the close price was 636.3. The stock reached a high of 647.3 and a low of 638. The market capitalization of the company is 70,690.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3,998.35, while the 52-week low was 620.15. The BSE volume for the day was 25,652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹636.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Total Gas was 25,652 shares, with a closing price of 636.3.

