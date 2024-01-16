Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas (ATGL) opened at ₹1064 and closed at ₹1058.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1064 and a low of ₹1035.1 during the day. The market capitalization of ATGL is ₹114,297.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3998.35 and ₹521.95 respectively. The BSE volume for ATGL was 264,760 shares.
The current stock price of Adani Total Gas is ₹1039.25, with a percent change of -1.82 and a net change of -19.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.82% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a decrease of ₹19.25.
On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a trading volume of 264,760 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1058.5.
