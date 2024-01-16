Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -1.82 %. The stock closed at 1058.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1039.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas (ATGL) opened at 1064 and closed at 1058.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1064 and a low of 1035.1 during the day. The market capitalization of ATGL is 114,297.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3998.35 and 521.95 respectively. The BSE volume for ATGL was 264,760 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1039.25, down -1.82% from yesterday's ₹1058.5

The current stock price of Adani Total Gas is 1039.25, with a percent change of -1.82 and a net change of -19.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.82% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a decrease of 19.25.

16 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1058.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a trading volume of 264,760 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1058.5.

