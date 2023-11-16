Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹544.05 and closed at ₹542.15. The stock reached a high of ₹548.3 and a low of ₹538.1. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹59,373.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The stock had a BSE volume of 66,289 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹539.85. There has been no net change in the stock price, resulting in a percent change of 0. This means that the stock price has remained stable and has not experienced any significant increase or decrease.
