comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas closed today at 595.2, down -1.1% from yesterday's 601.85
BackBack

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas closed today at ₹595.2, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹601.85

12 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 601.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 595.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total GasPremium
Adani Total Gas

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at 608.5 and closed at 609.15. The stock reached a high of 608.5 and a low of 600.8. The market capitalization of the company is 66,153.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3998.35 and the 52-week low is 587.05. The BSE volume for the day was 20,627 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:44:24 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas closed today at ₹595.2, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹601.85

Adani Total Gas stock closed today at 595.2, representing a decrease of 1.1% or a net change of -6.65. The stock's previous day's closing price was 601.85.

16 Oct 2023, 05:45:26 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Total Gas stock's low price for the day was 594.9, while the high price reached 603.85.

16 Oct 2023, 03:25:17 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Adani Total Gas Ltd stock is 587.75, while the 52-week high price is 4000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:04:10 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.4, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹601.85

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of 595.4. There has been a negative percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -6.45, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.45.

16 Oct 2023, 02:24:15 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹596.75, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹601.85

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is 596.75. There has been a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -5.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.85% and the actual decrease in price is 5.1.

16 Oct 2023, 02:16:39 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Total Gas stock opened at 603.85 and reached a low of 595 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:44:07 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹596.05, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹601.85

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 596.05. There has been a percent change of -0.96, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.8, which means the stock has dropped by 5.8. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Click here for Adani Total Gas News

16 Oct 2023, 01:17:11 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Total Gas stock's low price for the day was 595, while the high price reached 603.85.

16 Oct 2023, 01:01:48 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹597.25, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹601.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is 597.25. There has been a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -4.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.76% and there has been a decrease of 4.6 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:55:57 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:24:50 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹597.1, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹601.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is 597.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.79, resulting in a net change of -4.75.

16 Oct 2023, 12:15:42 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Total Gas stock's low price for the day was 595, while the high price reached 603.85.

16 Oct 2023, 11:49:37 AM IST

Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹596.95, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹601.85

Adani Total Gas stock currently has a price of 596.95. It has experienced a decrease of -0.81% or a net change of -4.9.

16 Oct 2023, 11:20:29 AM IST

Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Adani Total Gas stock for today is 595, while the high price is 603.85.

16 Oct 2023, 11:15:53 AM IST

Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹596.85, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹601.85

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 596.85, with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.83% or 5. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:31:14 AM IST

Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹597.4, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹601.85

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 597.4 with a percent change of -0.74. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.74% in value. The net change is -4.45, indicating that the stock has decreased by 4.45 in value.

Click here for Adani Total Gas Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:23:45 AM IST

Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Total Gas stock reached a low of 595 and a high of 603.85 today.

16 Oct 2023, 09:57:34 AM IST

Adani Total Gas Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:54:54 AM IST

Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹598.5, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹601.85

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is 598.5, which represents a 0.56% decrease. The net change in the stock price is -3.35.

16 Oct 2023, 09:11:36 AM IST

Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹602, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹601.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is 602 with a percent change of 0.02. The net change is 0.15.

16 Oct 2023, 08:12:01 AM IST

Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹609.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Total Gas was 20,627 shares. The closing price for the stock was 609.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App