comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 17 2023 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.35 0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.05 1.97%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.95 1.03%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,434.7 -0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.4 0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas closed today at 595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's 595.2
BackBack

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas closed today at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2

10 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 595.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 595.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total GasPremium
Adani Total Gas

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at 602 and closed at 601.85. The stock reached a high of 603.85 and a low of 594.9. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is currently at 65,460.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35, while the 52-week low is 587.05. The BSE volume for the day was 63,541 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:34:39 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed today at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2

Today, the closing price of Adani Total Gas stock was 595.7, with a net change of 0.5 and a percent change of 0.08. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of 595.2.

17 Oct 2023, 06:25:29 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India131.31.41.08132.284.1586331.06
Adani Total Gas595.70.50.083998.35587.0565515.69
Indraprastha Gas486.656.01.25515.55372.034065.54
Gujarat Gas Company427.01.850.44539.0414.1529394.26
Gujarat State Petronet288.1-0.55-0.19310.6216.516254.93
17 Oct 2023, 05:32:06 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Total Gas stock reached a low price of 595 and a high price of 602.5 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:17:54 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Adani Total Gas Ltd stock is 587.75, while the 52-week high price is 4000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:08:56 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹596, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹595.2

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that its price is 596 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% and the net change in price is 0.8 points.

Click here for Adani Total Gas AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:37:38 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.95, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹595.2

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 595.95. There has been a percent change of 0.13, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 02:33:22 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India130.60.70.54132.284.1585870.8
Adani Total Gas595.90.70.123998.35587.0565537.68
Indraprastha Gas487.46.751.4515.55372.034118.04
Gujarat Gas Company425.40.250.06539.0414.1529284.12
Gujarat State Petronet288.2-0.45-0.16310.6216.516260.57
17 Oct 2023, 02:13:27 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Adani Total Gas stock today was 596.2, while the high price reached 602.5.

17 Oct 2023, 01:44:32 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹597.1, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹595.2

The current price of Adani Total Gas stock is 597.1. There has been a 0.32% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.9.

Click here for Adani Total Gas News

17 Oct 2023, 01:35:14 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days604.65
10 Days606.59
20 Days620.82
50 Days637.24
100 Days652.29
300 Days1185.71
17 Oct 2023, 01:18:52 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Total Gas stock reached a low of 596.25 and a high of 602.5 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:00:03 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹597.25, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹595.2

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 597.25 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.34% and has gained 2.05 points.

17 Oct 2023, 12:50:33 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:35:57 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹597.85, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹595.2

Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at 597.85, with a net change of 2.65 and a percent change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Adani Total Gas Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 12:31:06 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India130.850.950.73132.284.1586035.18
Adani Total Gas597.52.30.393998.35587.0565713.65
Indraprastha Gas486.255.61.17515.55372.034037.54
Gujarat Gas Company426.81.650.39539.0414.1529380.49
Gujarat State Petronet288.3-0.35-0.12310.6216.516266.21
17 Oct 2023, 12:12:07 PM IST

Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Total Gas stock is 596.25, while the high price is 602.5.

17 Oct 2023, 11:17:53 AM IST

Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Total Gas stock is 596.25, while the high price is 602.5.

17 Oct 2023, 11:05:48 AM IST

Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹598.3, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹595.2

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is 598.3, with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 3.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.52% and the net change is positive at 3.1.

Click here for Adani Total Gas Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:32:13 AM IST

Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹599.1, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹595.2

Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at 599.1, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 3.9.

17 Oct 2023, 10:17:22 AM IST

Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Total Gas stock reached a low of 596.25 and a high of 602.5 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 09:51:07 AM IST

Adani Total Gas Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:10:33 AM IST

Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹596.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹595.2

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 596.25, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 08:16:39 AM IST

Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹601.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a BSE volume of 63,541 shares, with a closing price of 601.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App