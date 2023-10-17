Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas closed today at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹602 and closed at ₹601.85. The stock reached a high of ₹603.85 and a low of ₹594.9. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is currently at ₹65,460.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35, while the 52-week low is ₹587.05. The BSE volume for the day was 63,541 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap GAIL India 131.3 1.4 1.08 132.2 84.15 86331.06 Adani Total Gas 595.7 0.5 0.08 3998.35 587.05 65515.69 Indraprastha Gas 486.65 6.0 1.25 515.55 372.0 34065.54 Gujarat Gas Company 427.0 1.85 0.44 539.0 414.15 29394.26 Gujarat State Petronet 288.1 -0.55 -0.19 310.6 216.5 16254.93

Adani Total Gas Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Adani Total Gas Ltd stock is 587.75, while the 52-week high price is 4000.

Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹596, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹595.2 The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that its price is ₹596 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% and the net change in price is 0.8 points. Click here for Adani Total Gas AGM

Adani Total Gas share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 604.65 10 Days 606.59 20 Days 620.82 50 Days 637.24 100 Days 652.29 300 Days 1185.71

Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹601.85 on last trading day On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a BSE volume of 63,541 shares, with a closing price of ₹601.85.