Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 1046.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1033.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Total Gas had an open price of 1067.95 and a close price of 1051.30. The stock reached a high of 1085.55 and a low of 1035. The market capitalization of the company is 115,139.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3998.35 and the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 166,091 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1033.7, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹1046.9

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 1033.7 with a percent change of -1.26 and a net change of -13.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a drop of 1.26% and a net decrease of 13.2 points.

18 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.5%
3 Months56.13%
6 Months55.97%
YTD-71.65%
1 Year-70.51%
18 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1052.75, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1046.9

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 1052.75, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 5.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.56% and the net change in price is 5.85.

18 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1051.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a trading volume of 166,091 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1051.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.