Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 1025.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1003.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 1005.65 and closed at 1025.75. The stock had a high of 1019.55 and a low of 1000. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 110,382.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3998.35, while the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 83,320 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1025.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 83,320. The closing price for the day was 1025.75.

