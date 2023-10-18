Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas closed today at ₹592.6, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹595.7

Adani Total Gas (ATG) opened at ₹596.25 and closed at ₹595.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹602.5, while the lowest price was ₹595. The market capitalization of ATG is ₹65,515.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35, and the 52-week low is ₹587.05. The total BSE volume for ATG was 61,606 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas closed today at ₹592.6, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹595.7
The closing price of Adani Total Gas stock today was ₹592.6, with a percent change of -0.52. This indicates a decrease of 3.1 points compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹595.7.
Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|131.0
|-0.3
|-0.23
|132.45
|84.15
|86133.81
|Adani Total Gas
|592.6
|-3.1
|-0.52
|3998.35
|587.05
|65174.75
|Indraprastha Gas
|480.9
|-5.75
|-1.18
|515.55
|372.0
|33663.04
|Gujarat Gas Company
|420.8
|-6.2
|-1.45
|539.0
|414.15
|28967.46
|Gujarat State Petronet
|289.8
|1.9
|0.66
|310.6
|216.5
|16350.85
Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Adani Total Gas stock is ₹590.85, and the high price is ₹601.
Adani Total Gas Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price of Adani Total Gas Ltd stock is 587.75, while the 52-week high price is 4000.00.
Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹593.7, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹595.7
Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at ₹593.7, representing a decrease of 0.34% in its value. The net change in the stock price is -2. This data suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹595.7, with a percent change of 0.08. The net change in the stock price is 0.5.
Click here for Adani Total Gas Board Meetings
Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|131.3
|1.4
|1.08
|132.2
|84.15
|86331.06
|Adani Total Gas
|595.7
|0.5
|0.08
|3998.35
|587.05
|65515.69
|Indraprastha Gas
|486.65
|6.0
|1.25
|515.55
|372.0
|34065.54
|Gujarat Gas Company
|427.0
|1.85
|0.44
|539.0
|414.15
|29394.26
|Gujarat State Petronet
|288.1
|-0.55
|-0.19
|310.6
|216.5
|16254.93
Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Adani Total Gas stock is ₹595, while the high price is ₹602.5.
Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2
Adani Total Gas stock is currently trading at a price of ₹595.7 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.5.
Adani Total Gas share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|605.56
|10 Days
|604.76
|20 Days
|618.44
|50 Days
|636.10
|100 Days
|650.67
|300 Days
|1170.83
Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Total Gas stock reached a low of ₹595 and a high of ₹602.5 on the current day.
Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2
The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹595.7 and there has been a percent change of 0.08. The net change is 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.5.
Adani Total Gas Live Updates
Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|131.3
|1.4
|1.08
|132.2
|84.15
|86331.06
|Adani Total Gas
|595.7
|0.5
|0.08
|3998.35
|587.05
|65515.69
|Indraprastha Gas
|486.65
|6.0
|1.25
|515.55
|372.0
|34065.54
|Gujarat Gas Company
|427.0
|1.85
|0.44
|539.0
|414.15
|29394.26
|Gujarat State Petronet
|288.1
|-0.55
|-0.19
|310.6
|216.5
|16254.93
Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2
The current stock price of Adani Total Gas is ₹595.7, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates a minor increase in the stock price.
Click here for Adani Total Gas News
Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range
The Adani Total Gas stock had a low price of ₹595 and a high price of ₹602.5 on the current day.
Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is ₹595.7. There has been a slight percent change of 0.08, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a marginal positive change.
Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|131.3
|1.4
|1.08
|132.2
|84.15
|86331.06
|Adani Total Gas
|595.7
|0.5
|0.08
|3998.35
|587.05
|65515.69
|Indraprastha Gas
|486.65
|6.0
|1.25
|515.55
|372.0
|34065.54
|Gujarat Gas Company
|427.0
|1.85
|0.44
|539.0
|414.15
|29394.26
|Gujarat State Petronet
|288.1
|-0.55
|-0.19
|310.6
|216.5
|16254.93
Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Total Gas stock reached a low of ₹595 and a high of ₹602.5 on the current day.
Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹595.7, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.08% and has gained 0.5 points. It indicates a relatively stable performance for the stock.
Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|131.3
|1.4
|1.08
|132.2
|84.15
|86331.06
|Adani Total Gas
|595.7
|0.5
|0.08
|3998.35
|587.05
|65515.69
|Indraprastha Gas
|486.65
|6.0
|1.25
|515.55
|372.0
|34065.54
|Gujarat Gas Company
|427.0
|1.85
|0.44
|539.0
|414.15
|29394.26
|Gujarat State Petronet
|288.1
|-0.55
|-0.19
|310.6
|216.5
|16254.93
Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹595.7 with a percent change of 0.08. The net change is 0.5. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.08 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.5.
Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Adani Total Gas stock is ₹595, while the high price is ₹602.5.
Adani Total Gas Live Updates
Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2
The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹595.7 with a percent change of 0.08. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, which suggests a slight positive movement in the stock. Overall, the current data suggests that Adani Total Gas stock is experiencing a minor upward trend.
Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.02%
|3 Months
|-7.26%
|6 Months
|-37.18%
|YTD
|-83.87%
|1 Year
|-80.78%
Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2
The current price of Adani Total Gas stock is ₹595.7, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.08% and by 0.5 points.
Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹595.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 61,606. The closing price of the shares was ₹595.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!