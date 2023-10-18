Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas closed today at 592.6, down -0.52% from yesterday's 595.7

13 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 595.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 592.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas (ATG) opened at 596.25 and closed at 595.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 602.5, while the lowest price was 595. The market capitalization of ATG is 65,515.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35, and the 52-week low is 587.05. The total BSE volume for ATG was 61,606 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas closed today at ₹592.6, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹595.7

The closing price of Adani Total Gas stock today was 592.6, with a percent change of -0.52. This indicates a decrease of 3.1 points compared to yesterday's closing price of 595.7.

18 Oct 2023, 06:21 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India131.0-0.3-0.23132.4584.1586133.81
Adani Total Gas592.6-3.1-0.523998.35587.0565174.75
Indraprastha Gas480.9-5.75-1.18515.55372.033663.04
Gujarat Gas Company420.8-6.2-1.45539.0414.1528967.46
Gujarat State Petronet289.81.90.66310.6216.516350.85
18 Oct 2023, 05:30 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Total Gas stock is 590.85, and the high price is 601.

18 Oct 2023, 03:22 PM IST Adani Total Gas Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Adani Total Gas Ltd stock is 587.75, while the 52-week high price is 4000.00.

18 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹593.7, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹595.7

Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at 593.7, representing a decrease of 0.34% in its value. The net change in the stock price is -2. This data suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

18 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is 595.7, with a percent change of 0.08. The net change in the stock price is 0.5.

Click here for Adani Total Gas Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India131.31.41.08132.284.1586331.06
Adani Total Gas595.70.50.083998.35587.0565515.69
Indraprastha Gas486.656.01.25515.55372.034065.54
Gujarat Gas Company427.01.850.44539.0414.1529394.26
Gujarat State Petronet288.1-0.55-0.19310.6216.516254.93
18 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Total Gas stock is 595, while the high price is 602.5.

18 Oct 2023, 01:50 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2

Adani Total Gas stock is currently trading at a price of 595.7 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.5.

18 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days605.56
10 Days604.76
20 Days618.44
50 Days636.10
100 Days650.67
300 Days1170.83
18 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Total Gas stock reached a low of 595 and a high of 602.5 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 595.7 and there has been a percent change of 0.08. The net change is 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.5.

18 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India131.31.41.08132.284.1586331.06
Adani Total Gas595.70.50.083998.35587.0565515.69
Indraprastha Gas486.656.01.25515.55372.034065.54
Gujarat Gas Company427.01.850.44539.0414.1529394.26
Gujarat State Petronet288.1-0.55-0.19310.6216.516254.93
18 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2

The current stock price of Adani Total Gas is 595.7, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates a minor increase in the stock price.

Click here for Adani Total Gas News

18 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Total Gas stock had a low price of 595 and a high price of 602.5 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is 595.7. There has been a slight percent change of 0.08, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a marginal positive change.

18 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India131.31.41.08132.284.1586331.06
Adani Total Gas595.70.50.083998.35587.0565515.69
Indraprastha Gas486.656.01.25515.55372.034065.54
Gujarat Gas Company427.01.850.44539.0414.1529394.26
Gujarat State Petronet288.1-0.55-0.19310.6216.516254.93
18 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Total Gas stock reached a low of 595 and a high of 602.5 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 595.7, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.08% and has gained 0.5 points. It indicates a relatively stable performance for the stock.

18 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India131.31.41.08132.284.1586331.06
Adani Total Gas595.70.50.083998.35587.0565515.69
Indraprastha Gas486.656.01.25515.55372.034065.54
Gujarat Gas Company427.01.850.44539.0414.1529394.26
Gujarat State Petronet288.1-0.55-0.19310.6216.516254.93
18 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 595.7 with a percent change of 0.08. The net change is 0.5. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.08 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

18 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Total Gas stock is 595, while the high price is 602.5.

18 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is 595.7 with a percent change of 0.08. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, which suggests a slight positive movement in the stock. Overall, the current data suggests that Adani Total Gas stock is experiencing a minor upward trend.

18 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.02%
3 Months-7.26%
6 Months-37.18%
YTD-83.87%
1 Year-80.78%
18 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹595.2

The current price of Adani Total Gas stock is 595.7, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.08% and by 0.5 points.

18 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹595.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 61,606. The closing price of the shares was 595.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.