Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 592.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 590.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at 601 and closed at 595.7. The stock reached a high of 601 and a low of 590.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 65,174.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35 and the 52-week low is 587.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 60,159 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹590.5, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹592.6

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that its price is 590.5, with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -2.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.35% and has gone down by 2.1 points.

19 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.99%
3 Months-5.79%
6 Months-36.26%
YTD-83.94%
1 Year-81.19%
19 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹588.8, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹592.6

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 588.8 with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -3.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.64% and there has been a decrease of 3.8 points in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹595.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Total Gas was 60,159 shares. The closing price for the stock was 595.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.