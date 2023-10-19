Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹601 and closed at ₹595.7. The stock reached a high of ₹601 and a low of ₹590.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹65,174.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹587.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 60,159 shares.
The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that its price is ₹590.5, with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -2.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.35% and has gone down by 2.1 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.99%
|3 Months
|-5.79%
|6 Months
|-36.26%
|YTD
|-83.94%
|1 Year
|-81.19%
The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹588.8 with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -3.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.64% and there has been a decrease of 3.8 points in the stock price.
