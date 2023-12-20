Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 1030.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1025.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas, the open price was 1038.9 and the close price was 1030.85. The stock reached a high of 1042.5 and a low of 1010 during the day. The market capitalization for Adani Total Gas is 112,829.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3998.35 and the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 306,662 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1030.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 306,662. The closing price for the day was 1030.85.

