Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas, the open price was ₹1038.9 and the close price was ₹1030.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1042.5 and a low of ₹1010 during the day. The market capitalization for Adani Total Gas is ₹112,829.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 306,662 shares.
20 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST
